WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Kirkland, 84, Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 20th, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born March 16, 1938 in Rodman, NY. She married John H. (Jack) Kirkland Jr. (deceased 2005) on July 30, 1955 at the Clayton United Methodist Church, They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2005 and lived in Clayton, NY.

She was the daughter of Haroldand Lera Patchen.

She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with Jack, collecting antique glass and bird watching.

She is survived by a sister Charlotte Bishop of North Brookfield, MA and three children,Dawn M. Kirkland and husband Earl J. Castillo of Clayton NY, Peggy L. Dupre, Watertown NY and Jamie J. Kirkland and wife Kelly, Theresa NY. Patricia is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her son Norman J. Kirkland died in 2015.

There will be a private graveside family service. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

