Advertisement

Patricia A. Kirkland, 84, Watertown and formerly of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Kirkland, 84, Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 20th, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born March 16, 1938 in Rodman, NY. She married John H. (Jack) Kirkland Jr. (deceased 2005) on July 30, 1955 at the Clayton United Methodist Church, They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2005 and lived in Clayton, NY.

She was the daughter of Haroldand Lera Patchen.   

She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with Jack, collecting antique glass and bird watching.   

She is survived by a sister Charlotte Bishop of North Brookfield, MA and three children,Dawn M. Kirkland and husband Earl J. Castillo of Clayton NY, Peggy L. Dupre, Watertown NY and Jamie J. Kirkland and wife Kelly, Theresa NY. Patricia is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her son Norman J. Kirkland died in 2015.   

There will be a private graveside family service. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Justin R. Runkles, 38, of Rodman, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2022.
Justin R. Runkles, 38, of Rodman
Thomas W. Comenole, 89, formerly of Watertown, died peacefully, surrounded by family, at his...
Thomas W. Comenole, 89, formerly of Watertown
Stuart E. White, 80, formerly of 71 Laughing Road, Racquette Point, peacefully passed away on...
Stuart E. White, 80, of Racquette Point
Madama Butterfly Met Opera HD Encore.
Met Opera HD Encore - Madama Butterfly

Obituaries

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Scampi Fra Diavolo
Water faucet
Conserve-water notice lifted in town of Lowville
Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!
Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!
The Watertown Red & Black were on the road to Auburn this weekend.
After crazy week, R&B take weekend off from league play
Thousand Island dressing
What’s the origin of Thousand Island dressing? Take your pick
Wake Up Weather
Another hot, humid & sunny day