St. Lawrence County woman accused of making meth

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An town of Oswegatchie woman is accused of making meth.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the arrest of 24-year-old Michaela Mann followed a search of her County Route 4 home.

Deputies say they found solvents, chemicals, and lab equipment used to make meth.

Mann was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

She was arraigned in Canton town court and released.

Deputies were helped by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

