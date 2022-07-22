Stage Notes Presents “Rent”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

STAGE NOTES RETURNS TO THE STAGE AFTER A LONG “INTERMISSION”.

In the past two years, technology has afforded the theater world the option of crafting performance and events solely for an online audience, but even these innovative performances can’t substitute for the power of a stage performance. Physical presence is part of the essence of theater, as is occupying a common space. It is time for our Stage Notes students, the future artists and advocates of the art community, to get back on stage.

Stage Notes is proud to announce our return to the stage with RENT, School Edition. It’s impossible to imagine contemporary musical theater without RENT’s influence. The story of Jonathan Larson’s iconic Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning RENT will resonate with our audience; young artists struggling to survive and create art, the physical and emotional complications of a virus, relying on your community of friends to help you survive, “no day but today”, and ultimately, learning to measure your life in love.

Stage Notes is for students in 9th-12th grades who are not only confident solo performers with a passion for performance but also inspired, motivated, open-minded students with the ability to work and grow in a team environment. This school year we have 21 student members representing the school districts of Watertown, Belleville-Henderson, Indian River, General Brown, Carthage, South Jefferson, and Sackets Harbor.

Stage Notes provides students with rich theatrical experiences, as well as life lessons in philanthropy and working in a team environment. Thank you for your continued support of this vital cultural need in our community and helping to make it a lasting commodity for our youth.

When: July 28, 29, 30 at 7:00 pm Where: Dulles State Office Building Auditorium Tickets: $15 general admission/$12 students and senior citizens Pre-sale tickets are available at the Coffeen and Washington Street Kinney Drugs locations. Tickets will also be available at the door the nights of the show.

******************************************************************************************************************************************

Stage Notes is a 501(C)3 organization. www.stagenoteswatertown.org

Performance With A Purpose

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.