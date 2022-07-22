Advertisement

Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair

For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 22, 2022
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Friday was children’s day at the Lewis County Fair. It was also the debut of a brand new contest where, let’s just say, things got a little hairy.

After its sudden resurgence during the pandemic, the mullet is officially back and it looks like it’s here to stay

“I think that because people weren’t going to hairdressers, they maybe started trimming their hair in the front and then they just gave up,” said Blake Place, mullet contest emcee.

For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests overseen by Place, a self-appointed mullet enthusiast.

“I learned to love and accept them. All shapes and sizes. We’re really excited to judge the mullets on various components,” she said.

What are those components? Volume, length, quality, style, and dazzle.

Twenty-five contestants ranging from ages 2 to 13 were examined by a panel of mullet-loving judges.

Many were vying for the grand prize of $100 and a custom lawn chair. Others wanted the bragging rights, and some were feeling a little nobler.

“I just want to come out here and have fun for the most part,” said Jyles Diddle.

“I wanna win,” said Porter Lorusso.

In the end, 13-year-old Hunter Booth took home the gold medal for most impressive mullet.

“I really didn’t think I was gonna win. There’s a lot of guys out there that had really good mullets. Soon as I got in here I’m like oh boy. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get it or not. But it’s a pretty good feeling,” he said.

If you can’t get enough of that business in the front, party in the back look, there’s going to be another competition on Saturday. Keep an eye out for 7 News’ very own Mel Busler on the panel of judges.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

