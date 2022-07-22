TV Dinner: Scampi Fra Diavolo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Fra diavolo” means “the devil’s brother,” so this dish has a bit of heat to it. It all depends on what peppers you put in it.

Watch the video to see how easily Chef Chris Manning throws this one-pot meal together.

Scampi Fra Diavolo

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 tablespoon butter

- ½ cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced mixed peppers (hot and sweet)

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- ¼ cup chicken broth

- ¼ cup dry white wine

- 1 cup marinara sauce

- Dash of hot sauce

- Juice of half a lemon

- 1 pound 31-40 count shrimp, peeled and deveined

- Salt and pepper to taste

Cook onion, peppers, crushed red pepper, and garlic in olive oil and butter in a four-quart Dutch oven on medium heat. Cook until onion begins to wilt.

Stir in broth, wine, marinara sauce, hot sauce, and lemon juice and simmer for a minute or two. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp is pink and cooked through.

Serve over pasta or rice. Garnish with shredded parmesan cheese and minced fresh herbs.

