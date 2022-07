Upcoming at Henderson Harbor Performing Arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

On Saturday, July 23 enjoy a Concert by the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Corp, The Original Yanks.

This is a free concert, bring your own chairs.

Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Center

12469 County Rd 123, Henderson, NY 13650, USA

Drum and Bugle Corp, Original Yanks on Saturday, July 23rd (HHPAA)

On Monday, July 25, The Fisherman and His Wife at 1 pm

Children’s Theater. Enjoy a fun interactive play with your children- always a very special day for us and all families!

For more information check out Henderson Harbor Performing Arts website or their FB page

