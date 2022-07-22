WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Valerie L. Phelps, 63, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, July 21, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Valerie was born February 12, 1959 in Watertown. She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School and had attended Jefferson Community College. She worked in various departments at Samaritan Medical Center and retired after 39 years of service to the hospital. She enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, horseback riding, and travel.

She is survived by her mother Helen Storino, Watertown; daughter Stacy L. Gravelle, Spotsylvania, VA; aunt Midge Durante, FL; and several cousins.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie’s name may be made to any German Shepherd rescue organization or to SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531, Watertown, NY 13601.

