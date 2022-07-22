What’s the origin of Thousand Island dressing? Take your pick

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mayonnaise, ketchup, Worchester sauce, egg, relish, and onion -- a recipe for controversy that dates back to the early 1900s.

“Today we’re talking about the origin of Thousand Island dressing,” Alexandria town historian Thomas Folino said. “It’s controversial, actually, because there are three different legends and I’ll give you all three and you can decide which you want to believe in.

“The first involves George Boldt. George Bolt is the gentleman who built that castle,” Folino said. “He and his wife, Louise, entertained lavishly on their steam yachts. One day they were entertaining and George asked the steward if he could create a special salad and dressing to commemorate this particular trip. The steward, using materials he had at hand, came up with the dressing which became what we call Thousand Island dressing. Well, it was so well received, and loved by everyone that George Boldt, who managed the Waldorf Astoria in New York City took it back to his maître d’ in New York and the world at large.”

The second legend starts with famed actress May Irwin, who lived in Clayton at the turn of the century and enjoyed fishing outings with her guide, George Lalonde.

“George would take guests out for a day of fishing and, using the catch, make a shore dinner,” Folino said. “He had a particular salad he liked to serve, and this salad was dressed with a dressing May called Sophia’s sauce. The reason she called it Sophia’s sauce is because it was created by his wife, Sophia. Well, May Irwin loved it so much she determined her good friend George Boldt should have it to serve in his restaurants in his hotels.”

The third legend takes us out of the Thousand Islands and over to Chicago, Illinois, where a chef named Theo Rooms invented the dressing and called it Blackstone Dressing, until visiting the Thousand Islands region and deciding that was a catchier name for his creation.

No matter which origin is true -- the fisherman’s wife in Clayton, George Boldt’s yacht in Alexandria Bay, or a hotel restaurant in Chicago -- the dressing quickly became world famous.

“I’ve gone places where people are very familiar with Thousand Island dressing, but they have no idea that there is a place called the Thousand Islands,” Folino said, “and so in that regard, it kind of puts us on the map.”

