10th Shootin’ Traps for Trips supports Volunteer Transportation Center

The North Country’s finest marksmen and women lined up at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club for a...
The North Country’s finest marksmen and women lined up at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club for a joint fundraiser on Saturday.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The North Country’s finest marksmen and women lined up at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club for a joint fundraiser on Saturday.

They call it Shootin’ Traps for Trips. Like the name implies, it’s a shooting competition tasking participants with hitting as many clay pigeons as possible.

Raffles were held for a number of outdoorsy items. Proceeds went to the Volunteer Transportation Center, a local non-profit that provides rides to essential services for otherwise homebound people.

This was the 10th year the event has been held and organizers say it was just as successful as years past.

“This event has raised thousands upon thousands of dollars over the years. It’s just been a huge benefit because the money that we raise for this helps provide the services that we do for the community,” said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC Foundation Director.

“It’s always a good time. There’s always a good bunch of people that come to this. Lots of good people to work with. We always seem to have a good turnout. Definitely a positive experience,” said Dennis Jackson, Rod and Gun Club Member.

One grand prize winner received a visa gift card along with a cooler. Runners up also took home smaller cash prizes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

