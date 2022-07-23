Alice E. Turnbole Rohde, 105, formerly of Ellisburg and Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sunnyside Care Center, East Syracuse where she had resided. (Source: Funeral Home)

EAST SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Alice E. Turnbole Rohde, 105, formerly of Ellisburg and Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sunnyside Care Center, East Syracuse where she had resided.

The funeral will be Wednesday 2 pm. July 27th at the Ellisburg United Methodist Church, Ellisburg with Pastor Mark Strader officiating. Calling hours will begin at 12 noon prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Mrs. Rohde is survived by two sons John L. (Marilyn) Turnbole, Verona Beach, David Turnbole, Central Square; grandchildren Amy Christopherson, Tully, Paul (Annette) Turnbole, Sherrill, NY, Samantha (Matthew) Meier, No. Reading, Mass., Katherine Turnbole, Syracuse; step-son Francis (Lora) Rohde, Cranberry Lake, NY; two step-grandchildren Lynn Pauly and Joel Bova; five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a large and caring step family. She was predeceased by a brother Frank E. Seymour and a step-son Orlin G. Rohde, Jr.

She was born December 22, 1916, a daughter to Lester and Stella Rury Seymour, Erie, PA where her father was the officer in charge with the US Coast Guard. She was educated in Erie, PA and Youngstown, NY schools, graduating from Union Academy Belleville in 1934. She married Paul J. Turnbole December 25th, 1936 at her parents’ home in Ellisburg. Mr. Turnbole passed away in 1963. She married Orlin G. Rohde, Sr. November 15th, 1969. He passed away August 28th, 1980.

In her early years, Alice was the Village Clerk and Treasurer for the Village of Ellisburg and the librarian with the Ellisburg Free Library. In 1953 she went to work as secretary for the H.B. Cerow Insurance Agency, also serving as deputy clerk/treasurer and later clerk treasurer for the Village of Adams. She received her agent -broker license and purchased the Cerow Agency. In 1961 she purchased the C.H. Kenyon Agency. She retired in 1978, selling her agency to MacIlvennie & Brown Insurance Agency in Adams.

Alice was an 80-year member of the Ellisburg United Methodist Church, serving in various offices of the church. She was 50 year plus member and past matron of the Belleville Eudora Order of the Eastern Star. Alice was a charter member of the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and had served as chaplain.

She was an avid reader. After moving to Pulaski in 2001, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the Pulaski Library. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and other handywork. In 1986 she became a volunteer with Hospice of Jefferson County for 8 years and represented the volunteers on the Hospice Board of Directors for two years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department or to the Ellisburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.