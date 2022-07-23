Classic cars on display at Coyote Moon Saturday

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Spirits were high at Coyote Moon vineyard Saturday with plenty of craftsmen, cuisine, and of course, classic cars.

“It’s a great show. What’s good about the show is you meet a lot of nice people,” said Jerry Spaziani.

In 1967, Spaziani purchased a new Pontiac GTO. Since then, him and his wife have kept it in pristine condition. As the only car he’s ever owned, Spaziani has appropriately dubbed it Sur5vor.

“The kids get in it. Sit down when their parents take a picture. They just light up. That’s the fun of going to a car show,” said Spaziani.

Other cars at the show come from less-peaceful beginnings. Meet the Stude 41. Back in the early 90′s, Benton Gill and his dad stumbled upon its rusted remains in the Mojave Desert. By the late 90′s it had been fully restored.

“People had gone and shot bullet holes in it. Once we pulled it out it was pretty rough. Pretty much a ground up restoration,” said Gill.

Instead of restoration, some owners focused on modification. Take Gary Kriwox for example. He converted this 66 mustang from a coupe to a fastback convertible.”

<(Gary Kriwox) “It’s nice. Go down the highway. 60-65. Only crank it about 1800RPM. Got electric power steering. It’s really a nice car”

All of that fun went to a good cause. A portion of the proceeds raised at the car show were donated to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy foundation. Morse was the 21-year-old watertown firefighter who passed away after a training incident at the state fire academy in montour falls last year.

(Stacy Snyder-Morse) “It has been amazing to see the outpour of support. Retired Watertown city fire department members and their wives. It’s been teriffic. Coyote moon has been a great family to invite us in.”

Classic cars, Classic wine. All going to a good cause.

