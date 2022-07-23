Advertisement

Dry Saturday, but rain on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will be remaining dry overnight with the exception of those in the St Lawrence County closer to the River.

Saturday will be a warm day with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s. Most will remain dry Saturday but an isolated shower in the evening can’t be ruled out.

Sunday we will have a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. A few storms in the afternoon could be on the strong to severe side. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Monday a few left over showers will give us a 60% of rain as highs only make it to the upper 70s to around 80.

Tuesday is looking like a very nice day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

