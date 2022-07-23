Lonestar takes the stage at Lewis County Fair Friday night

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lonestar took center stage at the Lewis County Fair Friday night.

The 90′s country stars performed at the grandstand for a packed house.

Following their performance was the Double Shot Polka Band.

The fair continues Saturday on Family Day.

There are two demolition derbies in the afternoon, the first scheduled at 1 PM the other at 6 PM.

