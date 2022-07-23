Lonestar takes the stage at Lewis County Fair Friday night
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lonestar took center stage at the Lewis County Fair Friday night.
The 90′s country stars performed at the grandstand for a packed house.
Following their performance was the Double Shot Polka Band.
The fair continues Saturday on Family Day.
There are two demolition derbies in the afternoon, the first scheduled at 1 PM the other at 6 PM.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.