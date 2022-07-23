Advertisement

Lonestar takes the stage at Lewis County Fair Friday night

Lonestar took center stage at the Lewis County Fair Friday night.
Lonestar took center stage at the Lewis County Fair Friday night.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lonestar took center stage at the Lewis County Fair Friday night.

The 90′s country stars performed at the grandstand for a packed house.

Following their performance was the Double Shot Polka Band.

The fair continues Saturday on Family Day.

There are two demolition derbies in the afternoon, the first scheduled at 1 PM the other at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Ogdensburg woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison
File photo of ambulance response.
Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital
(MGN graphic)
Man wanted in connection with ATV theft nabbed at fair
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Chief Josh Gibson writes, "Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly,...
Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

Latest News

Drowning
Schenectady man, 65, drowns in North Pond south of Ellisburg
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
Lee Zeldin
Day after attack, Zeldin stops in Watertown, takes aim at bail reform
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2005 playground fox problem