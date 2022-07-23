Margaret H. Gailey Schell, 90, of LaFargeville

Mrs. Margaret H. Gailey Schell, 90, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 21st. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Margaret H. Gailey Schell, 90, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 21st.

She was born on October 21st, 1931, in Watertown, the daughter of Fred K. Gailey and Clementine Snyder Gailey. After the death of her mother at age 11, she was raised by her Aunt/Step-Mother, Julia Snyder Gailey.

Sher graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1949. She then attended and graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, NY, with a BS degree.

She married her lifelong love, Douglas M. Schell, son of Emmett and Margaret Dorr Schell, at Pine Camp/Camp Drum/Fort Drum, on December 27th, 1952. Douglas passed away on October 15th, 2009, at their home.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in LaFargeville, and was a member of the LaFargeville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. After the passing of her father, she took on his job as President of the Grove Cemetery Association in LaFargeville. Having resigned after many years, to become an honorary trustee until her death.

As the years passed on, her diagnoses of COPD robbed her of a lot of the activities she once enjoyed. She enjoyed shopping, and “catching a quick bite to eat,” flowers, reading, puzzles, and doing crossword puzzles, for hours on end. Margaret found much comfort from her dachshund Peggy, and latter her kitty, Sylvestor. All they wanted was her attention and her love. After Doug’s retirement, they purchased a Winter getaway in Florida which was an enjoyment for them both, until Doug’s health deteriorated.

Margaret felt a close and loving relationship with her Catholic faith and God. Her rosary and prayer would see her through anything that life would throw at her.

Margaret was blessed as a child with two loving sisters, Judy (Marcus) Gailey Nellis of Dexter, as well as, Blanche (Michael) Gailey Colello of Collins Landing. She shared a lot of good memories with both of them.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Lisa K. Schell (deceased at age 9), aunts, uncle, cousins, and one nephew.

She leaves behind two children, Kimberly (Kim) Schell Fitchette, Scott (Karen) Schell, all of LaFargeville; four granddaughters, Tiffany (Troy Beach) Fitchette, Nicole (Justin) Fitchette Hotis, Stephanie (Rodney) McCready, and Emily (Tylor) Meeks; four great grandchildren, Nolan and Norah Hotis, Owen Beach, and Brinley Meeks; nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be private at the convenience of the family. A final resting place will be in Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.

Donations can be made in her name to the Grove Cemetery Association in LaFargeville, or the SPCA in Watertown.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and while her loss will leave an incredible hole in our hearts, we will try to fill it with our precious memories.

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendships fall; A Mothers secret hope outlives them all” – Oliver Wendall Holmes

Thank you Mom for everything and “Toodle-OO” (Goodbye, so long), until we meet again, later.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

