Margaret K. Searl, 96, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret K. Searl, 96, died early Thursday morning, on July 21, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital where she had been a patient since Friday.

Mrs. Searl was born on March 9, 1926 in West Lowville the daughter of the late George A. and Mabel (Boliver) Fitch. Margaret graduated from Lowville Free Academy and studied nursing for a short time at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She married Ralph G. Searl on July 2, 1945 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She and her husband owned and operated Searl Farms in West Lowville. They were recognized with a “Century Farm Award”. Margaret and Ralph took great pride in their farm appearance and operation. They retired in 1999, and would eventually move to her current home at Brookside. Ralph died on January 21, 2010.

She is survived by her two children, Jane M. (Thomas) Gillette of Lyons Falls; John R. Searl of Lowville; her five grandchildren, Brian T. (Brigitte) Gillette; Tamara (Dr. Donald) Dudley; Jonathan C. (Kasia) Gillette; Nick (Kim) Searl; and Karla Searl; her eight great grandchildren, Elliot, Samuel, Karli, Lily, Riley, Cullen, Hannah, and Cameron; her brother, William Fitch of Perry; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two brothers, Charles E. and George A. Fitch, Jr.

Margaret was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and St. Therese’s Guild, a board member of Farmer Home Administration and West Lowville Rural Cemetery, a member of West Lowville Grange, and Lewis County Cooperative Extension.

She enjoyed time at her Brantingham cottage, going to Florida, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A Mass will be said on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Memorials in Margaret’s name may be made to: West Lowville Rural Cemetery, c/o Sylvia Woodhouse, Treasurer, 7546 State Route 12, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

