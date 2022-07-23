Michael Dennis Duell, Sr, of Lowville, has passed from this life on to his joyous eternity with Jesus at 1:50 Thursday morning in the company of his immediate family following a three and a half year struggle from heart failure and major stroke. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael Dennis Duell, Sr, of Lowville, has passed from this life on to his joyous eternity with Jesus at 1:50 Thursday morning in the company of his immediate family following a three and a half year struggle from heart failure and major stroke.

Mike was born on February 4, 1951 in Watertown the son of the late Junior Edward and Alice Louis (Sibley) Duell. He was a graduate of LaFargeville Central School, and Jefferson Community College in Highway Design. Michael’s thirty-five-year work career was with New York State Department of Transportation as a design engineer, and was certified as a highway and bridge inspector with consultant companies. He retired from NYS DOT in Watertown in 2006.

Mike served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1971 until 1976 when he was honorable discharged.

He married Denise Gloria Giguere on August 24, 2003 in the town of Alexandria with Rev. Dudley Danielson officiating.

He leaves behind his wife, Denise, his eight children, Michael D. (Stephanie) Duell; David W. (Jennifer) Duell; Kathryn D. (David) Brickford; Laura M. Duell; Denver L. (Esther) Berry; Tammy D. (Edward) Work; Anah Joy Berry; Nicholas P. (Kymberli) Berry; his sixteen grandchildren, Victoria, Lane, Brookelynne, Jaedynn, Jillienne, Juleanna, David, Joselynne, Dalen, Cashian, Aria, Aliana, Brianah, Nathan, Rhea, Kyndra; and two great grandchildren; his sister, Patricia L. (Michael) Sroka.

He is predeceased by his brother, Wayne Edward Duell.

Michael was a drummer all his life, spending many years entertaining with his parents, Ed & Alice Duell as the Eddy Trio, also with a variety of bands as the Eddy Combo, Ebb Tide, Reflection the band with Mike Tyo of Adams, and wife Denise Duell, and Reflection the Duet also with Denise. He also filled in with bands as the Little Big Band, and others. His favorite music times were spent drumming with various worship teams in churches he belonged to. He and his wife also operated an AV business for several years providing sound for conferences, benefits and music shows.

Michael’s gifts included seven years of service as lay minister offering, with Denise, summertime monthly worship music and sermons at a local campground.

As per Michael’s will there is no funeral. Inurnment release will be celebrated by his loved-ones at a later date. Memorials in Mike’s name may be made to: Mario Murillo Ministries, https://mariomurillo.org/

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Those who knew him would agree that he lived up to his life Bible verse which was Micah 6:8 which reads: “He has shown you, o man, what is good and what the Lord requires of thee. But to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.