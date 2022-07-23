Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.

It happened on Route 11 right by the Adams Country Club just after 11 AM Saturday.

Fire officials say a car crashed into a utility truck. One person had to be extricated from the car.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

A firefighter happened to be on the golf course when the call came in and went over to the crash to help out. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

