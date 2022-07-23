Schenectady man, 65, drowns in North Pond south of Ellisburg

NORTH POND, New York (WWNY) - A man in his 60′s died after disappearing under the water’s of North Pond in Oswego County.

The pond is just over the county line, about 10 minutes south of Ellisburg.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a 65-year-old man was swept under a wave while swimming in North Pond and did not resurface.

State Police identified him as George Vitetta, of Schenectady.

The Coast Guard arrived around 1 PM Friday afternoon, and Vietta was found 2-and-a-half hours later.

He was pronounced dead on the shore.

Fort Drum helicopters assisted in the search.

The Coast Guard is warning people of the dangers of strong undercurrents.

