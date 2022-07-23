Storms possible Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the evening hours.

Sunday we will start out dry, however showers will likely start to develop as the morning hours progress. By noon we should see scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms to be on the strong to severe side will be from 4 PM to midnight. The main impacts will be strong winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Monday we will have a 70% chance for showers with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tuesday will be a nice sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain will return at a 60% chance Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

