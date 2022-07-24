Advertisement

Cindy L. Powell (Ormiston), of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cindy L. Powell (Ormiston) passed away on Friday morning, July 22, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Cindy was born and raised in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Richard and Joyce (Thebert) Ormiston.

She attended Carthage High School and later became an LPN at Carthage Area Hospital until she suffered from a back injury.

Despite her illness and disabilities, Cindy enjoyed spending time with her “G-Babies”, as she liked to call them, playing bingo, going to the casino, and listening to all genres of music.

You could find her drinking Pepsi in a Bob Marley t-shirt.

Survivors include her two daughters, Shalamaar Ormiston of Watertown, and Johanna Santiago of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Karmen, Tonia, Tialah, David, Jahmel, Dai’ana, and Kora; and five siblings, Carol Kellison, Patricia Redden, Betty Ormiston, Carrie Freeman, and Richard Ormiston; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Joyce, as well as her daughter, Sandie Ormiston, and two brothers, Lenonard J. Ormiston and Thomas Kinnear.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc, where her family will hold a private ceremony.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

