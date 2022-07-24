Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waydown Wailers
Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top
Gavel
Ogdensburg woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one
Army officials, soldiers, and engineers break ground on a $31 million state of the art railhead...
Fort Drum breaks ground for new railhead project

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
The Watertown Rapids played a rare afternoon game at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids beat Boonville in close competition
Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids beat Boonville in close competition
Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids beat Boonville in close competition
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite