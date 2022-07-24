Douglas J. Smith, 66, of Watertown

Douglas J. Smith, 66, passed away on July 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas J. Smith, 66, passed away on July 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Doug had 45 wonderful years with his wife Sharalyn (Alberry) Smith. Doug is survived by his wife Sharalyn, his daughters and son in laws Marcy and Ronnie Friedman, Amanda and Charles Hartley, Miranda and Jason Cranmer, Mary Alberry his sons Douglas Smith Jr, Quentin Smith. Doug raised his two grandchildren Douglas Smith III and Kayden Smith. Doug had 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Also surviving Doug are 2 sisters Christine and Bob Watters, Lori and John Bingham, Daniel Smith and Kathrine Rushlow, George and Nina Smith. Doug was proceeded in death by his parents George and Ann Smith and 2 brothers that died in infancy.

Doug’s greatest passion was his family and friends that became family which include Andrea, Natalie, Trisha, and Sonya. Doug loved to collect GI Joe’s, woodworking and art. Doug’s artwork was sought after by any that saw it. Doug loved the holidays and always made sure they were a special time for his children and grandchildren.

Doug worked 45 years at Jefferson Rehabilitation Center now known as ARC. Doug was a maintenance man prior to retiring January of 2022.

Doug will always be remembered for warmth, sense of humor and his love of Aliens and sci-fyi. Doug was a quiet but passionate person and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Calling hours will be held from 12pm to 3pm with a Funeral Service at 3pm on Tuesday July 26th, 2022 at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.