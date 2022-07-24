Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items this time.

Some lined up at food trucks and others shopped for berets.

Some vendors says they take this opportunity to market their new incoming products, like fall items.

Dehner Sister Designs Co-owner Summer Dehner says one-on-one interaction with customers is key to her business’ success.

“It’s nice because then you get to see more people. Like what kind of customers you’re going to have, what they’re interested in, things they’re looking for. For us right now, we are doing a lot of our fall, " said Dehner.

Dehner says that these Food Truck Frenzies at the mall are great for locally-owned small businesses.

