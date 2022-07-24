Joan Guignard, of Lowville

Joan Guignard, Number Four Road, Lowville, passed away at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her family who revere and adore her. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joan Guignard, Number Four Road, Lowville, passed away at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her family who revere and adore her. Joan is survived by her husband, Julius, with whom she owned and operated Guignard’s Florist in Lowville and later, Guignard’s Greenhouses on the Number Four Road in Watson. Joan and Julius were happily married for seventy-one years. Their long and joyful marriage has been an inspiration for many.

Along with her husband Julius, she provided the beautiful flowers that added to celebrations of love and life for hundreds of families in Lewis County. The lifespan milestones of high school proms, weddings, births of babies, illnesses and funerals were accentuated by flower arrangements that Joan designed.

Joan was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. During their seventy-one year marriage, the couple had seven children, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was the backbone of the family, raising her children and grandchildren to understand the value of hard work, persistence, kindness, and unconditional love for one another. She celebrated their successes and consoled their losses, always encouraging each one to do their best.

Joan’s children include Renee Guignard-Dino, Brenda Guignard McCue Buholtz (who predeceased her), Tom Guignard (Maria Phillips), Jeffrey Guignard, Susan Burr (Jerry), Greg Guignard (Kim Schneider), and Mary Lou Guignard (Claude Stewart).

Grandchildren include Mel McCue, Emily Burke, Julia Phillips Guignard, Katie Reimers, Chris Guignard, Sarah Ainsworth, Jeffrey Burr, Andrew Guignard, Joseph Guignard, and Jon Guignard. Great-grandchildren Felix McCue, Thomas & Eli McCue, Stella & Helaina Burke, Juliana & Noah Reimers, Natalie Glenn, Jack, Emma, & Sofia Sech, Chloe & Chase Burr, Audrey & Owen Guignard, as well as Alex & Hadley Guignard.

Joan is also survived by her loving brother Virgil Taylor and son-in-law Robert Buholtz, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

She is predeceased by both of her parents, Francis and Elizabeth Taylor; her daughter, Brenda; as well as two sons-in-law, Thomas McCue (Brenda) and Don Dino (Renee).

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from noon to 2:00 PM at Sundquist Funeral Home, Lowville. A service to celebrate Joan’s life will take place at 2:00 PM, followed by committal at Petries Corner Cemetery.

