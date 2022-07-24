Advertisement

Still expecting heavy rain this evening

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heavy rain and a few strong storms will still be possible this evening between 9 PM and midnight. Lows tonight will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday we will start out with a few left over showers, but rain and clouds will quickly clear out throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon we will see gusty winds, mostly sunny to sunny skies, and highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a very nice day with highs in the mid 70s, with a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday we will stay dry with highs in around 80.

Thursday a 50% chance of rain returns to the forecast with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday a slight chance of showers will stick around with highs in the mid 70s.

Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

