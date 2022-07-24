Advertisement

Strong turnout at Lewis Country Fair

The Lewis County fair wrapped up on Saturday and organizers are happy with the turnout.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County fair wrapped up on Saturday and organizers are happy with the turnout.

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but Lewis County Fair President Matt O’Connor believes the carnival had one its best years ever, and that the truck pulls and concert had great turnouts as well.

He says the demolition derby might’ve had a record crowd just from the looks of it. He says the only part of the fair that might’ve been down a little is the food vendors.

“Food vendors, I think were down some, mainly because - I believe - the heat. You know, when it gets hot and real stick out, nobody really cares to eat a lot of hot food, so that’s probably one of those, one of the things that just comes with the times,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor says he’s expecting attendance numbers in a couple of weeks.

