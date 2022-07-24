Advertisement

A taste of history at Ogdensburg History Museum open house

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A room full of artifacts, it’s part of the Ogdensburg History Museum which is coming to the city soon.

Museum President Julie Madelin says after a couple of years of work and collecting artifacts from all over the city, it’s finally happening.

“We’re not officially open yet, but we were very excited and wanted people to see all the work that we have done,” said Madelin.

The first set of history in the museum features the Fort Period, transitioning into the prohibition era and then urban renewal era.

“For example, we’re going to have a slot machine, we have a life size musket that people can see,” said Madelin.

Historian and Vice President of the Ogdensburg History Museum James Reagen says Ogdensburg is one of the many areas where some resorted to slot machines after the end of the prohibition era.

“Communities like Watertown and Ogdensburg were intimately involved in the illegal activities that were happening in those days,” said Reagen.

Sunday’s open house gave people a sneak peak of the museum’s artifacts.

“I just like all the displays and all the information, I’m a big library person, and I go to the Remington, and it’s good to have a regular little museum just for the city,” said Georgia Langley.

The Ogdensburg History Museum will open in the early fall, and in the meantime, they’ll be collecting more artifacts. If you’re interested in donating some, you are asked to contact the museum’s president.

