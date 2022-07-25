10th Mountain Division Band presents summer concert series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division Band stopped by the 7 News studio to entertain viewers during our noon newscast.

Performing was the jazz combo “The Pando Collective,” one of three ensembles making the rounds during the band’s summer concert series.

You can listen to them in the video above.

The ensembles – which also include the rock band “Avalanche” and the concert band “Riva Winds” – will perform at venues throughout the north country.

You can check their schedule at the band’s Facebook page. They’re also on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.