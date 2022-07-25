Aliza P. Legault Jenks, 55, of Ogdensburg

Aliza passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Aliza P. Legault Jenks, age 55, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Carrie Demers officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Aliza passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Aliza is survived by her husband, Fay Jenks of Ogdensburg, NY; her children, Josh Legault and his companion, Taylor Rafter, of Ogdensburg, NY, Tyler Legault and his companion, Morgan Macaulay, of Brier Hill, NY, Summer Jenks of Ogdensburg, NY, Katie Jenks of Ogdensburg, NY, Savanna Jenks of Ogdensburg, NY and Kohl Jenks of Ogdensburg, NY; three grandchildren, Skyelar Legault of Watertown, NY, Brock Legault of Ogdensburg, NY and Grace Miller of Watertown, NY; her mother, Phyllis “Patricia” Merria of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Judy Stransky of DeKalb, NY, Donna Dowd of Galveston, TX, Marsha Morrow and her husband, Benjamin, of Ogdensburg, NY, Leanne Baynham of Watertown, NY, Trudy Latimer of Watertown, NY and Larry Latimer of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aliza is predeceased by her father, Donald F. Merria.

Aliza was born on December 19, 1966, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Donald F. Merria and Phyllis Patricia (Spooner) Merria. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and received her LPN diploma from BOCES in 1985. Aliza married Fay Jenks on August 8, 2003, at the United Methodist Church. Aliza worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg and later at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in the geriatric unit, and at BOCES in 2001 as a one-on-one nurse with a medically fragile child.

Aliza enjoyed cooking fabulous Italian meals, gardening and maintaining her flowers. She loved watching her children’s sports, spending time with her grandchildren, and her beloved dogs, Tucker, Baxter, Tallulah, Lola, Buttercup and Louie.

Donations may be made in Aliza’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Food Bank of Central New York, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209 and St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

