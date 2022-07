WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

“Below” Submerge with National Geographic Photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes to explore the world’s richest reefs, swim into the world of sharks and plunge into polar realms to experience life in the ice.

Wednesday, August 3, 7:30pm

Tickets are $20/$30/$35 (Side/Center/Premium)

**Sponsored by Allan Newell

