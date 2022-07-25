Cool tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winds will slowly calm down tonight as lows drop into the 50s.

Tuesday will be a lot like today as highs make it to the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we will keep it dry as highs make it to the lower 80s.

Rain makes a return Thursday at a 50% chance. Highs Thursday will top out around 80.

A slight chance of rain will linger into Friday as highs stay in the upper 70s.

From Saturday until Monday we will be looking highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s with mainly clear skies.

