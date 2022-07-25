Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, of Canton

Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, passed away on June 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Erie, PA. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, passed away on June 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Erie, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where friends may call on Wednesday, July 27th from 1pm to 3 pm. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls at 3:30.

Skip was born in Canton on January 29, 1955, son of Barbara Swinyer and Floyd F Donnely. He served his country in the US Army. For many years he worked for Conrail in maintenance.

He is survived by one son, John Swinyer of Carthage, his mother Barbara Goodreau of Brasher Falls, his siblings, Thelma Swinyer of Heuvelton, Tammy Donnely of Heuvelton, Christine Donnely of Brasher Falls, April Storm of Brasher Falls, Shannon Donnely of Canton, Gertrude Donnely of Tupper Lake, Floyd Donnely, Jr. of Potsdam, Gene Goodreau of Brasher Falls, Lucien Goodreau of Winthrop, Elizaeth Goodreau of Brasher Falls, Rosemary Goodreau of Brasher Falls and Bobie Jean Goodreau of Texas, three grandchildren, Jonathan Ronald, Hunter James and Maelisa Beghel.

