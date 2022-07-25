Advertisement

Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, passed away on June 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Erie, PA.
Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, passed away on June 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Erie, PA.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Francis M. “Skip” Swinyer, 67, passed away on June 16, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Erie, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where friends may call on Wednesday, July 27th from 1pm to 3 pm. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls at 3:30.

Skip was born in Canton on January 29, 1955, son of Barbara Swinyer and Floyd F Donnely. He served his country in the US Army. For many years he worked for Conrail in maintenance.

He is survived by one son, John Swinyer of Carthage, his mother Barbara Goodreau of Brasher Falls, his siblings, Thelma Swinyer of Heuvelton, Tammy Donnely of Heuvelton, Christine Donnely of Brasher Falls, April Storm of Brasher Falls, Shannon Donnely of Canton, Gertrude Donnely of Tupper Lake, Floyd Donnely, Jr. of Potsdam, Gene Goodreau of Brasher Falls, Lucien Goodreau of Winthrop, Elizaeth Goodreau of Brasher Falls, Rosemary Goodreau of Brasher Falls and Bobie Jean Goodreau of Texas, three grandchildren, Jonathan Ronald, Hunter James and Maelisa Beghel.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
Waydown Wailers
Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top
Joshua Jones
Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Latest News

Candles
Gale Ferguson, 72, of Gouverneur
Candles
Ronald C. Durant, 80, of Massena
Frederick H. Belile, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home.
Frederick H. Belile, 78, of Nicholville
Candles
Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park