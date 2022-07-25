Advertisement

Frederick H. Belile, 78, of Nicholville

Published: Jul. 25, 2022
Frederick H. Belile, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home.
NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frederick H. Belile, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home.  Following his wishes there will be NO calling hours, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held later.  Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Fred was born on December 30, 1943, in Potsdam, son of the late Howard and Lorraine (Frederick) Belile.  He graduated from Massena High in 1961, after graduation he served his country in the U. S. Air Force. On November 21, 1964, he married his soul mate, Patricia J. Webb.  He worked at General Motors for a while but followed his passion and opened Hillbilly Choppers in Nicholville.  He was a member of the Highwaymen MC for many many year.  He loved motorcycles, camping, hunting and socializing with his family and friends. He had a gentle heart for animals, especially his dogs. He was a rebel without a cause, and loved by Many people.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, one son, Fredrick Belile of Nicholville, two daughters, Michelle Belile and (Tom Novak) of Panther Lake and Suzette and Mark Reome of Tupper Lake, two grandchildren, Jordan (Emily)  Patraw and Alyshia Belile(Chris Race), two great granddaughters (the light of his life), Liana Patraw and Saoirse Patraw. Two sisters, Nancy Jo Markell of Massena and Terry Ann & Lauris(Buttsy) Grennon of Waddington. Many Nieces, & Nephews.

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc. or your local ASPCA.

