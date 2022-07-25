Gradual clearing today

(WWNY) - It’s going to end up being a nice day.

Any lingering rain will quickly move off, skies will gradually clear, and the dew point will drop, so it will be very comfortable by afternoon.

It will end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be choppy out on the water, though, and there’s a beach hazard statement for Jefferson and Oswego counties, so swimming could be dangerous.

It will be a cooler night than we’ve had lately. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and 75.

We’re back into the 80s on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain.

We could see rain in the morning on Thursday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and around 80.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 70s and low 80s for the weekend.

