Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Joshua Jones
Joshua Jones(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County jail inmate was charged with assault in his second alleged fight this month.

Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Joshua Jones was in a fight on July 13 in which another inmate was injured.

He was charged with second-degree assault.

This follows another alleged fight on July 10. He faces another second-degree assault charge in that incident.

