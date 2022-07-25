Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County jail inmate was charged with assault in his second alleged fight this month.

Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Joshua Jones was in a fight on July 13 in which another inmate was injured.

He was charged with second-degree assault.

This follows another alleged fight on July 10. He faces another second-degree assault charge in that incident.

