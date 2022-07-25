Lewis County Humane Society: Astro, a senior who needs a home
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Astro is an older dog who still has plenty of energy.
But he also likes hanging out on a lap to be petted.
Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 11-year-old “is literally perfect,” and would be fine in a home with cats, kids, and other dogs.
He was adopted out last year, but a divorce brought him back to the shelter.
The shelter has 11 dogs available and 54 cats and kittens.
