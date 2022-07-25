M. Frances MacGregor, 94, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. MacGregor passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for M. Frances MacGregor, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Mrs. MacGregor passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her seven children, Teresa MacGregor, Hilliard, OH, James MacGregor, South Colton, NY, Thomas MacGregor, Potsdam, NY, Patrick MacGregor, Sun City, AZ, Barbara Perretta and her husband, Victor, Brier Hill, NY, David MacGregor, Pierrepont, NY, and Deborah MacGregor, Syracuse, NY; five grandchildren, Michelle MacGregor, St. Augustine, FL, Erin Graf, Talladega, AL, Victor Perretta, Honolulu, HI, Stephanie Schnorbus, San Francisco, CA, Patrick Perretta, Brier Hill, NY; fiver great-grandchildren, Macgregor, Victoria, Lucia, Alexander, and Ariah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Caroline MacGregor on April 20, 1952; her son, Michael MacGregor on September 6, 1994; and her brother, William Cothran on May 24, 1975.

Frances was born on January 28, 1928, in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of the late Hugh and Jewel (Hilton) Cothran Di Iorio. She attended various schools and graduated from Cortland High School in 1945. She received her Registered Nursing Diploma in 1948 from Crouse Irving School of Nursing where she was enrolled in the Nursing Cadet Corps. On October 9, 1948, she married Malcom A. MacGregor at Most Holy Rosary Church in Syracuse, NY with Rev. R. A. Handling presiding. He predeceased her on December 20, 1992. She worked for the Potsdam Nursing Home in Potsdam, NY, retiring in 1990.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, dancing, ZUMBA, Silver Sneakers, card playing, and board games.

Frances was a lifetime member of the St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Club as well as a member of the Business and Professional Woman organization. She belonged to the Cracked Pots group and was a member of the choir for Orange City United Methodist Church in Orange City, FL. She also participated at the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels in Orange City. She was recently recognized for her service to the United States Cadets Nurse Corps.

Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.