Margaret P. Vining, 87, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret P. Vining, 87, of United Helpers Maplewood Health Center, Canton, NY, and formerly from Hermon, NY, died after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 30th, 2-5 PM, Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY, when friends, colleagues and family members can share their experiences about this awesome woman. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Her ashes will be interred at the Vining Cemetery, Thorndale, Ontario, Canada.

Margaret Ann Popple was born November 20, 1934, in Easton, PA, the daughter of the late Ceylon George Popple and Harriet “Hilda” (Chilton) Popple Madison. In her formative years, conditions forced the Popples to move frequently around the North Country, residing in Marshville (Hermon), DeKalb Junction, Potsdam, and Watertown.

She was a graduate of Watertown High School (1952), and earned a Nursing Diploma from the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, in 1955, that included training at the St. Lawrence State Hospital, Ogdensburg, NY. In 1975, she attained an A.A.S. in Nursing, followed in 1981 with a B.S. in Nursing, both through Regents External Degree Programs with the State University of New York. In 1984, she received a Master’s in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. Nursing was her life’s vocation, with early work as a Staff Nurse at the House of Good Samaritan, Watertown, Columbus City Hospital, GA and E.J. Noble Hospital, Canton, NY.

Margaret started working at SUNY Canton in 1968, as an instructional support associate in the nursing lab and later was named director of the nursing program. Under her leadership, the program thrived and the College was able to establish the bachelor’s degree in health services management.

A favorite among students, she was one of only 407 nurses statewide to receive the Nurse of Distinction designation in 1991, which is based upon significant contributions to the field of nursing. She retired in 1996 as Associate Dean of the School of Health and Medical Technology, having inspired many young health professionals who kept in touch with her through the years. Etta K. Heyler, E.J. Noble Hospital, Virginia M. McAllister, SUNY Canton, and, best friend, Gladys Sandwick, all had a significant, nurturing influence in her life. Margaret was inducted into the SUNY Canton Hall of Fame in 2011. She was a past board member or officer of: Hermon-DeKalb Central School, New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) District 6, and the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation, as well as numerous SUNY Canton committees.

Some of her past professional association memberships included the: the American Nurses Association, New York State Society for Aging, New York State Associate Degree Council, and United University Professions. In 1992, a Gerontological Nurse certification was granted to her by the American Nurses Association. She was a member and former leader at Fowler Baptist Church, NY, and also had been a youth teacher at the Baptist church in Hermon.

Margaret married the late William Carey Southwell Vining, at the First Baptist Church of Hermon, NY on December 10, 1955. “Maggie” was a lifelong resident of Hermon, living in the village, and moving to Trout Lake in 1987. Her unwavering, frequently unconditional, love and support of family (and friends) was evident throughout her lifetime.

Vining vacation travels in the 1960s and 1970s sometimes meant crossing the U.S. through northern states and Canadian provinces to reach British Columbia, making for many fond family memories. Later, as an avid Country fan, she trekked to venues in New York and Ontario, being admired for fearless solo pursuits, after the passing of her husband, Bill, in 2000. Gordon Lightfoot held a singular fondness in her heart, sharing his music with her children. A fascination with poppies and the Arts and Crafts movement developed over her visits to Arizona and California, with friends and family.

In all her travels, she practiced spiritual encouragement, and enjoyed lifelong learning, reading, word puzzles, scrapbooking, and working with watercolors. She was a kind neighbor and was especially grateful for life on Trout Lake with family, friends, and her dogs. Her positivity continued to shine at Maplewood Health Center, happy in her care and showing interest in the lives of people around her.

Surviving are a brother, Thomas D. Popple, Fort Collins, CO; two sons and their wives, Timothy and Vicky (Miller), Latham, NY, and Daniel and Martha (Smith), Fletcher, NC; two daughters and their husbands, Julie and Allen Spadaccini, DeKalb Junction, NY, and Carrie and Richard Heffron, Hermon, NY; by seven grandchildren: Johanna (Vining) and husband Shawn Shopmyer, Judson Vining, Caitlin Spadaccini, Walker Vining, William Kasurak, Jenevieve Spadaccini, and Emily Kasurak; by three great-grandchildren Kaytence Vining, Madeline Shopmyer, and Felix Shopmyer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by one brother William Douglas Popple, and four sisters, Cora Marceline “Marcy” Jacques, Martha “Jean” Rector, Cecile “Joan” Newberg, and Mary Katherine Mandigo.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Canton College Foundation, alumni.canton.edu, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org, or the charity of one’s choice.

