Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police arrested a 35-year-old man who they say had drugs and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Kristopher Fetter was part of a traffic stop.

Police say they found the gun and 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Court papers say the gun was loaded and the serial numbers were scratched off.

Fetter is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

He’s in jail with no bail set.

