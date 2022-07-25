Advertisement

Massena police arrest man on drug, weapon charges

Kristopher Fetter
Kristopher Fetter(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police arrested a 35-year-old man who they say had drugs and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Kristopher Fetter was part of a traffic stop.

Police say they found the gun and 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Court papers say the gun was loaded and the serial numbers were scratched off.

Fetter is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

He’s in jail with no bail set.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
Waydown Wailers
Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top
Joshua Jones
Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Latest News

No smoking sign
State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds
So many things have come back after the pandemic. One that hasn’t, in full force until now,...
Return of Horne’s Ferry “three years in the making”
Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
What’s next for Ogdensburg prison? Local leaders weigh in