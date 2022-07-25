WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

It is part of the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s mission to bring arts to the community of Cape Vincent, as well as to provide a venue for artists to showcase their talents. Join us July 30, 2022 for our inaugural NNY Riverside Music Fest featuring local musicians, original music and a beautiful day along the St Lawrence River. Checkout the FB invite page for line-up information.

At the Cape Vincent Village Green, Cape Vincent NY

