NNY Riverside Music Fest

Saturday, August 30 11 am to 8pm
August 30
August 30
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

It is part of the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s mission to bring arts to the community of Cape Vincent, as well as to provide a venue for artists to showcase their talents. Join us July 30, 2022 for our inaugural NNY Riverside Music Fest featuring local musicians, original music and a beautiful day along the St Lawrence River. Checkout the FB invite page for line-up information.

At the Cape Vincent Village Green, Cape Vincent NY

