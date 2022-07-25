NNY Riverside Music Fest
Saturday, August 30 11 am to 8pm
Published: Jul. 25, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
It is part of the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s mission to bring arts to the community of Cape Vincent, as well as to provide a venue for artists to showcase their talents. Join us July 30, 2022 for our inaugural NNY Riverside Music Fest featuring local musicians, original music and a beautiful day along the St Lawrence River. Checkout the FB invite page for line-up information.
At the Cape Vincent Village Green, Cape Vincent NY
