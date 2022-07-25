No jail time for former police officer

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no jail time for a disgraced former Massena police officer.

Brandon Huckle was caught on video damaging a car while executing a search warrant in March 2021. He later resigned from the police force.

Huckle was originally charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief but took a plea deal last month.

Huckle’s lawyer, Ed Narrow, said his client pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a non-criminal violation, on June 15 in Louisville Town Court.

The former officer was ordered to pay a $250 fine as well as $554.69 in restitution to the owner of the damaged car.

Huckle received a one-year conditional discharge, meaning he must stay out of legal trouble or face up to 15 days in jail.

According to Huckle’s disciplinary records, which 7 News obtained through a Freedom of Information request, he had to give up a day and a half of vacation because, in 2016, he hosted in his home two people who were caught up in a drug sweep three years earlier.

The 2013 sweep, dubbed Operation Problem Child, involved a drug-related shooting on Maple Street, which led to a 7-hour standoff with police on Liberty Avenue.

Huckle’s disciplinary record also shows he admitted that he once forced a naked woman out of his home and onto the street. It doesn’t appear he was punished.

Records from a third investigation in 2019, where Huckle was suspended, were not turned over. The village said that’s because no disciplinary charges were filed.

