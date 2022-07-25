No One Puts Baby in the Corner - Ever

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dirty Dancing returns to theaters for its 35th Anniversary celebration!

Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, August 14 3pm and 7 pm

Wednesday, August at 7 pm

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.