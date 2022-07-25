Return of Horne’s Ferry “three years in the making”

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - So many things have come back after the pandemic. One that hasn’t, in full force until now, Horne’s Ferry in Cape Vincent.

In fact, owner George Horne wasn’t sure if he’d ever get back going every again.

Many people in Cape Vincent said this moment was three years in the making. Aside from a small handful of trips in the fall of 2021, Horne’s Ferry has, for the most part, been docked since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,

“For my family it was always a tradition,” said passenger Derryl Johnston. “We always took the ferry over to Kingston. Had lunch, came back. I did it with my kids. And they do it with their kids.”

Taking a ride from Cape Vincent to Wolfe Island is staple of summer. A tradition that as of recent is more difficult for George Horne, owner of Horne’s Ferry to continue.

“It just got going a couple of days ago, once we got through all the stuff,” he said.

That “stuff” left the ferry docked until this past weekend, and included things like a lack of labor and an internal dispute with other owners of the ferry business. It left the community guessing.

“The talk of the town was, ‘Oh there’s a rumor it’s going to start on Saturday,’ ‘Oh yes, I think it’s going to start on Saturday.’ Then ‘I called another restaurant; maybe, but I’ll send somebody else out to check,’” Johnston said.

The confusion ended when some of George’s crew invested their time, and money - becoming owner operators in the business, bringing an end to the internal issues.

“My friend here Edward he knew some people, and he was good enough to get them going. He and my cousin are doing most of the care of the boat,” Horne said.

Now, with the help of George’s recent partnership, a new generation of north country passengers can experience the tradition of a day on the St. Lawrence.

“I thought it would be fun for the kids. Just fun for them to be able to get out, and fell the wind and get to see the water up close. Just really enjoy this experience,” said passenger Candance Frandsen.

The ferry goes to Canada, and passengers will need a passport, proof of COVID vaccination, and the ArriveCAN app on your smart phone.

