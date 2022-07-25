Ronald C. Durant, 80, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts the family of Ronald C. Durant age 80 announce his passing on Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Canton Potsdam Hospital where he had been a patient since June 30, 2022. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.

Born October 15, 1941, in Norfolk the son of Guy and Lucy (Hobbs) Durant. He attended Sacred Heart School, Massena. For 10 years Ronald worked for the NYS Parks in the maintenance. For 37 years he was employed with Canandaigua Terrace Apartments where he was the superintends of the facility. Later he retired from being a supervisor of the Riverdale Apartments, Massena.

On June 9, 2012, Ronald united into marriage with Eloise Wood in Massena.

He was a member of the Senior Citizens, Massena and the Massena Grange #704. Ronald enjoyed going camping, traveling, good food and spending time with his family and friends.

Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Eloise and his children Tim (Wendy) Durant of Wilcott, NY, Tammy Coats and her companion Terry Beyae of Canandaigua, His stepchildren Barry Horn and his companion Sadie Nesbeth of Gouverneur, Rachel (Michael) Miller of Massena and Jennifer Fuller and her companion Dan Eckelman of Gouverneur. He is also survived by Four grandchildren.

His siblings Doris Durant of Nebraska, Donald (Ann) Durant of Massena, Joseph (Mary) Durant of Vora Florida, Edward (Cathy) Durant of Ogdensburg, Florence (Randy) Durant Ottis of Fulton, NY Teresa (Hank) Sabin of Bombay, Joyce McCarthy and her companion John Alexander of Brookdale, Eleanor (Elwood) Jessmer of Massena along with many nieces, nephews and cousins survive him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday July 30, 2022, from 12-3 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach Street, Massena.

Memorial donations in Ronald’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

