Saviera “Sally” Widrick Cooper, 99, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since April 2016. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Saviera “Sally” Widrick Cooper, 99, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since April 2016.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Gary and Jackie Cooper of Adams; Patricia and Douglas Dietrich of Glenfield; Robert L. and Donna Cooper of Copenhagen; Kevin and Cindy Cooper of Copenhagen; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, John and Rita Widrick of Syracuse; Maxine Pridell of Copenhagen; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sally is predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Cooper; a son, John Ronald “Jack” Cooper; a grandson, Shawn Cooper; three brothers, Milford, Loyd and Arthur Widrick; three sisters, Fannie Lyndaker; Arlene Zehr and Barbara Brown.

Saviera was born on December 8, 1922 at home in the Town of Harrisburg, NY, a daughter of the late Joel E. and Rachel Gingerich Widrick. She attended country school in the Town of Harrisburg and Lowville Academy. Sally worked in the Basket Factory in Lowville and did domestic work for area families before her marriage. On September 20, 1947, she married Robert W. Cooper at Forest Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Lyons Falls. Mr. Cooper passed away on May 14, 1999.

Sally was a life member of Copenhagen Firemen’s Auxiliary. She was active with the Red Cross Bloodmobiles and she collected money for Cystic Fibrosis. Sally enjoyed cooking and making dill pickles, donuts and pies for her family. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Her recipes will live on. She took great pride in providing child care for some of the neighborhood families and her grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Lowville Mennonite Church. Burial will be at 1:15p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, Attn: Activities Dept., 7785. N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneral home.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.