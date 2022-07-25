Advertisement

Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27th at the Calvary Cemetery in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

