State has new law about smoking in parks, beaches, campgrounds

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Keep an eye out for no smoking signs in state parks. It’s a new law that keeps you from lighting up in state-owned public parks and beaches. However, you can smoke at your individual campsite.

Some agree with the new law to an extent.

“Pools, beaches, it’s not really okay, but I think if you’re off somewhere else in a large field or something by yourself or a small area, then I think it’s fine,” said Jasmine Pappa, camper.

Violating the law could cost you $50.

“I think it’s maybe overstepping a little bit by the water, by the beach, or by kids, but up here where we are having a little picnic, I don’t know how smoking would hurt up in this area,” said Toni Mollinelli, camper.

If you were to be group camping where 20 or more come out to camp in a designated group camping area, smoking would not be allowed.

Colleen Blieden has smoked for years and says she tries her best to be aware of where she lights up.

“I would feel a little bit attacked as a smoker, I mean, I know it is a very bad habit. I understand the repercussions of second-hand smoke, but at the same time, it kind of infringes on my enjoyment,” she said.

Governor Kathy Hochul says this new law is meant to protect New Yorkers from secondhand smoke and to keep parks and beaches cleaner and safer for those who use them.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.