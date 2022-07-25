Tracey L. Hallsworth, 58, of Herrings

HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Tracey L. Hallsworth, 58, Herrings, passed away Saturday evening on July 23rd, 2022 at her home.

Tracey was a retired second grade teacher in the Carthage Central School district for many years retiring to health concerns.

She is survived by her son, Hunter Hallsworth, Herrings.

There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

