Wallace Leo Bucklew, 79, of Thousand Islands Park

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Wallace Leo Bucklew, 79, Boca Raton, FL and Thousand Islands Park, Wellesley Island, NY, passed away Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Wally was born in Indianapolis, IN December 3, 1942, son of Willard and Helen (Hubble) Bucklew. He was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and attended Georgetown College and Butler University, where he played football and ran track at all three. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and his masters degree from Florida Atlantic University.

On February 14, 2007 he married Sylvia (Bowes) Stiller in Boca Raton, FL.

Wally had served as a police officer, a business owner and as a salesman. He was a member of both The Chapel of The Chapel of St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Boca Raton, FL and Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton, NY. He was very active in both churches and served two terms as Senior Warden at The Chapel of St. Andrew. He was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Wally enjoyed golf, reading, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and card games.

Along with his wife Sylvia Stiller, he is survived by his daughter Sandra Bucklew; son Russell Bucklew and wife Andrea; step daughter Tandy Robinson and husband Joe; two step sons Duane Stiller and wife Dalia and David Stiller; four grandchildren, Cristina Johnson, Natalie Stiller, and Yasmine and Gracie Robinson; two sisters Conne Gilbert and husband Larry and Edie Chandler and husband Mike; aunt Ilagene Bucklew, Sebring, FL; two nieces, two nephews, and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Lisa Busby presiding. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc, Clayton, NY and online condolences to Wally’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 235 John St., Clayton, NY 13624 or St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 3900 Jog Rd., Building 13, Boca Raton, FL 33434.

