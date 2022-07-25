Advertisement

Why are north country schools getting less federal impact aid?

Fort Drum pumps millions of dollars into the local economy, including schools. It’s called...
Fort Drum pumps millions of dollars into the local economy, including schools. It’s called Federal Impact Aid. But a recent report showed the aid this year is down millions of dollars from last year.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Philadelphia, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum pumps millions of dollars into the local economy, including schools. It’s called Federal Impact Aid.

But a recent report showed the aid this year is down millions of dollars from last year.

The halls of Indian River Middle School are under construction. It’s a big renovation project, and offsetting the costs, Federal Impact Aid.

“It puts us in a financial condition where we can do projects like this,” said Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker.

It goes to schools that lose property tax revenue because of tax-exempt federal property within the district, like Fort Drum.

It also goes to districts that have experienced increased costs because of its military-connected students.

“Certainly impact Indian River and Carthage in the biggest way in our region. But there are a number of other districts that receive smaller but still sizeable allocations,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

According to the most recent Fort Drum Economic Impact Statement, money to Jefferson County schools dropped from a year ago, from $41 million, to $33 million.

Indian River has seen a decrease in military connected students, but still budgeted around the same amount this upcoming year as it did last year: About $18 million in federal revenue.

“Over the last couple of years, there’s been a decrease in families that have traveled with their soldiers to some degree, likely COVID-based decisions,” Decker said.

So why are millions of dollars in federal impact aid disappearing? Well, according to a 2018 report by the State Comptroller’s Office, Carthage Central School District was set to lose a significant amount of its Federal Impact Aid by the 2021-2022 school year.

Our questions about that to Superintendent Jennifer Premo went unanswered.

But estimates from the State Comptroller’s Office indicate Carthage was set to lose about $11 million in aid from 2017 to 2022, because the school lost its “heavily impacted aid” funding, citing the district didn’t have a high enough percentage of military-connected students.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Adams Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash in Adams injures one
Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items...
Food Truck Frenzy brings new goods to Salmon Run Mall
For the first time in its 200-year history, the fair is hosting a series of mullet contests.
Things get hairy as mullet contest makes debut at Lewis County Fair
Waydown Wailers
Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top
Joshua Jones
Jail inmate faces 2nd assault charge after 2nd alleged fight

Latest News

Money
Home Energy Assistance Program runs out of money
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
What’s next for Ogdensburg prison? Local leaders weigh in
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Zeldin attack, jeweler scam & fixing objects
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer